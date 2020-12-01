Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 in Q3 2020

Net income for the three-month period ending September 30th, 2020 increased to $8, 890 ,748 and earnings per share increased to $0.12

Net income for the nine-month period ending September 30th, 2020 increased to $13, 617, 124 and earnings per share increased to $0.18

VST ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet and closed an oversubscribed Brokered Private Placement of Special Warrants subsequent to the quarter for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.1 million



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announces it has filed its condensed audited interim consolidated financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three months ending September 30, 2020.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square commented, “I am very pleased with our Q3 results, we are well-funded, have a solid portfolio, a strong team and a robust pipeline of catalysts to continue this aggressive growth trajectory. We are confident that this momentum will continue in 2021. We’d like to thank our loyal shareholders and look forward to the next phase of this exciting journey.”