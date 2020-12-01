Announcing Stephen Mullowney – Welcomed as Chief Executive Officer of Tanzanian Gold Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX: TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Stephen Mullowney, CPA, CA, CFA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tanzanian Gold Corporation, and he has simultaneously accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of the Company, pending the approval of the expansion of the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.



Mr. Mullowney is a former Partner and Managing Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) and PWC Canada’s mining deal leader. Stephen has an extensive mining background, working with miners, Governments, and institutional investors across the world and supporting them in making key strategic business, financing, and policy decisions. The breadth of Stephen’s background, skills, education, experience and innate abilities allows him to see all sides of issues and consider all interests in framing and achieving amicable, successful, and profitable solutions to complex issues. He maintains relationships committed to trust and integrity in all of his interactions. Stephen brings highly qualified professional executive leadership to the Company, which is fresh and innovative, through a comprehensive understanding and state of the art knowledge of mining, together with dynamic financial prowess, and executive leadership in the mining industry.

“I am pleased and enthusiastic to join Tanzanian Gold Corporation as it moves from being a junior gold mining operation toward a large-scale commercial gold mining enterprise. I look forward to and welcome the opportunity to work with our corporate team, our strong technical team, and our Joint Venture partner, STAMICO. We have significant and profitable prospects and opportunities for our Company and Tanzania. I eagerly accept this leadership role, and am purpose driven to continue, grow, and assist in propelling the Company toward significantly greater success. I look forward to using my skills and abilities in the achievement of our goals for success.” said Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mullowney’s extensive breadth of experience and corporate agenda:

Capital Markets: He has executed over 60 capital raise and mergers & acquisitions mandates with an aggregate value exceeding $15 billion, as both an advisor and asset manager. His relationships in industry and finance in planning and achieving goals is exceptional and has resulted in his numerous and extraordinary Capital Market successes.