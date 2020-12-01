 

DGAP-News Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Appoints Ms. Katty Lam as Chief Executive Officer

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Appoints Ms. Katty Lam as Chief Executive Officer

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Appoints Ms. Katty Lam as Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2020 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group announces the appointment of Ms. Katty Lam as Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.

Ms. Katty Lam has over 25 years' work experience with renowned multinational food companies. Prior to joining Lee Kum Kee, Ms. Lam was Danone's Regional Vice President, Greater China - Early Life Nutrition Division. Began her career with KPMG as an auditor, Ms. Lam later joined PepsiCo China, with her last position being the Chairman, Greater China Region. During her 22-year tenure with PepsiCo, she served in different management roles in finance, marketing, beverage bottling and foods operations. Ms. Lam holds an MBA from the University of Portland, US, and a bachelor's degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Charlie Lee, Chairman of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, welcomed Ms. Lam: "With her extensive experience, Ms. Lam will lead the Group's overall business strategy and development, strengthen collaboration and drive innovation initiatives to ensure the Group continues to be recognised as a global leader in Asian sauces and condiments. Together, we will work towards our vision of 'Where there are people there is Lee Kum Kee'."

ABOUT LEE KUM KEE

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 132 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a household name of sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and "a symbol of quality and trust". Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned multinational corporation offering over 200 types of sauce and condiment to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Alice Zhong
Corporate Affairs Manager
Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Limited
+852 2660 3712
alice.zhong@lkk.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

