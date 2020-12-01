DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive 01.12.2020 / 07:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

Hamburg, December 1, 2020 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is joining the United Nations' sustainability network - the United Nations Global Compact. Thus, considerably advancing its recently launched sustainability offensive.

As one of the largest independent solar park operators in Europe, Encavis is already an active player in shaping the energy transition. The Company operates wind and solar parks with an annual power generation capacity of over 2.5 GW - yearly saving over 900,000 tons of CO 2 .

By joining the UN Global Compact, Encavis now also formally commits to the values of the world's largest initiative for corporate social responsibility and thus commits to ten universal principles concerning human rights, labour standards, environment and climate as well as the prevention of corruption. Worldwide around 15,000 organizations have already joined this initiative.

"Our business model on the one hand, which has always been aligned towards sustainability, and our ongoing sustainability efforts on the other hand, once again are strengthening our commitment towards a fair, social and ecologically leading company. Joining the UN Global Compact is only the formal confirmation of these efforts," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, comments the Company's membership.

Encavis AG has already positive, independent ESG ratings from two rating agencies, ISS ESG and MSCI ESG. "We are confident that our sustainability efforts will be rewarded by the labour market as well as the capital and financial markets and that we will be able to further improve these ESG ratings", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, confidently looks into the future.