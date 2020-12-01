 

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 07:02  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision
ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

01.12.2020 / 07:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

ENCAVIS is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

Hamburg, December 1, 2020 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is joining the United Nations' sustainability network - the United Nations Global Compact. Thus, considerably advancing its recently launched sustainability offensive.

As one of the largest independent solar park operators in Europe, Encavis is already an active player in shaping the energy transition. The Company operates wind and solar parks with an annual power generation capacity of over 2.5 GW - yearly saving over 900,000 tons of CO2.

By joining the UN Global Compact, Encavis now also formally commits to the values of the world's largest initiative for corporate social responsibility and thus commits to ten universal principles concerning human rights, labour standards, environment and climate as well as the prevention of corruption. Worldwide around 15,000 organizations have already joined this initiative.

"Our business model on the one hand, which has always been aligned towards sustainability, and our ongoing sustainability efforts on the other hand, once again are strengthening our commitment towards a fair, social and ecologically leading company. Joining the UN Global Compact is only the formal confirmation of these efforts," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, comments the Company's membership.

Encavis AG has already positive, independent ESG ratings from two rating agencies, ISS ESG and MSCI ESG. "We are confident that our sustainability efforts will be rewarded by the labour market as well as the capital and financial markets and that we will be able to further improve these ESG ratings", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, confidently looks into the future.

Seite 1 von 3
ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive 01.12.2020 / 07:02 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: RevoluGen Ltd: Fire Monkey v8 HMW DNA extraction delivers 30Gb+ yield from sequencing on the ONT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for ...
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO initiates next growth phase in Germany
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt Skaergaard-Akquisition
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Neuer Ankeraktionär und Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-DD: SARTORIUS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax completes recruitment of ABX464 Phase 2b induction study in ulcerative colitis
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
BIT Capital legt mit 'BIT Global Leaders' einen Fonds der Zukunftsbranchen auf / Großer ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG verpflichtet sich im Rahmen seiner Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive den zehn Prinzipien des UN Global Compact (deutsch)
07:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG verpflichtet sich im Rahmen seiner Nachhaltigkeitsoffensive den zehn Prinzipien des UN Global Compact
23.11.20
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Banken-Spezialfonds 'Encavis Infrastructure Fund II' (EIF II) erhält weitere 215,5 Millionen Euro Eigenkapital (deutsch)
20.11.20
BERENBERG belässt Encavis auf 'Hold'
18.11.20
DZ BANK belässt Encavis auf 'Kaufen'
17.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Encavis auf 'Buy'
16.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Aussicht auf weiteren Impfstoff treibt Dax höher
16.11.20
ROUNDUP: Schlechtes Wetter belastet Encavis - Aktie deutlich unter Druck
16.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger setzen weiter auf Erholung nach Corona-Krise
16.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Encavis werden nach exzellentem Lauf verkauft

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
1.601
+++ CAPITAL STAGE - Verdopplungskandidat +++