 

EQS-News Acquisition of a centrally located property in Sion by the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

Press release, 1 December 2020 

Zurich, 1 December 2020 - The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund) is acquiring retroactively as of 1 January 2020 an attractive centrally located property in Sion with a market value of approximately CHF 42 million. The property is 100% let to a renowned traditional Swiss company.

As planned, the HSO Fund is taking over a centrally located property in the middle of Sion as of 1 December 2020. The property, with more than 10,500 square meters of rental space and a market value of around CHF 42 million, is let to a large Swiss department store group, with a 10-year lease. The company has been using the property as a location for food retail, a department store as well as for a restaurant. 

The HSO Fund is taking over the condominium property retroactively as of 1 January 2020. The property has its own car parking with 219 parking spaces, which are also fully let to the department store group.  

With this acquisition the portfolio value of the HSO Fund increases to approximately CHF 108 million, the annual target rental income increases to slightly over CHF 6.4 million. The fund management company plans to acquire additional properties which will diversify the portfolio geographically and further increase the fund's earnings potential.

Media contact

Michael Müller
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 43 544 70 80
mm@Helvetica.com 

Salman Baday
Head Sales Switzerland
+41 43 544 70 95
sb@Helvetica.com 

All press releases can be found under www.Helvetica.com

About Helvetica
Helvetica Property Investors AG is a leading real estate fund management company and asset management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund
The HSO Fund is a Swiss real estate fund open exclusively to qualified investors. The HSO Fund invests in special purpose properties in the Swiss economic centers. The focus is on fully let properties with long-term leases and few tenants generating stable income. The investment objective is mainly the long-term preservation of value and the distribution of reasonable profits. The fund share units can be traded over-the-counter. The HSO Fund is approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA.

Ticker Symbol HSO; security 43 472 505; ISIN CH0434725054.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Helvetica Property
Brandschenkestrasse 47
8002 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 544 7080
E-mail: office@helvetica.com
Internet: www.Helvetica.com
ISIN: CH0434725054
Valor: 43472505
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
