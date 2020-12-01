 

EQS-Adhoc SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex

SIG Combibloc Group AG: Sale of shares by Onex

01-Dec-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE

1 December 2020
SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

Sale of shares by Onex

SIG today announced that Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliates (the "Onex Group") have sold 32 million shares (representing approximately 10.1% of SIG's share capital) to a number of institutional investors, following an accelerated bookbuilding process. After settlement of the transaction, which is expected to close on 3 December 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, the Onex Group will cease to have a participation in SIG.

Investor contact:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG
SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2019, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.


