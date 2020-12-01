Ipsen Highlights New Strategic Priorities and Provides Mid-Term Financial Outlook

David Loew, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen stated: “ Our new Group strategy positions Ipsen for long-term success by focusing together for patients and society. We will reinforce our commitment to Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience by strengthening and accelerating our external innovation efforts and pipeline in clearly-defined segments. Through prioritization and collaboration, we will drive efficiencies to support investment in our pipeline. We are building on a strong foundation of engaged employees, agile development capabilities and global commercial footprint. I am energized to execute on our key strategic priorities to create long-term value for all stakeholders. ”

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a specialty-care focused biopharmaceutical group, today will host a virtual Capital Markets Day to highlight the Group’s new strategic priorities with the aim of driving continued growth and bringing transformative medicines to patients.

Bring the full potential of innovative medicines to patients

Ipsen is focused on maximizing the value of its current Specialty Care product portfolio through commercial excellence and geographic expansion. The Group aims to maximize its core brands Somatuline (lanreotide), Decapeptyl (triptoreline) and Dysport (botulinum toxin type A) and capture the full potential of its innovative oncology products Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection). If approved, the launch of palovarotene will be a key milestone to bring this medicine to patients with FOP and strengthen Ipsen’s presence in Rare Disease.

A strategic review of the Consumer Healthcare business is proceeding.

Build a high-value sustainable pipeline

Ipsen’s priority is to build a sustainable pipeline to drive long-term growth. Recent initiatives have prioritized the pipeline on the highest potential opportunities and progressed the transformation of the R&D organization. Ipsen is strengthening its external innovation efforts by targeting differentiated medicines in its three core therapeutics areas of Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience, with a broader disease and modality scope than previously defined, and across all stages of clinical development.