 

Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 07:15  |  44   |   |   

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliated funds (the “Onex Group”) today announced they sold their remaining approximately 32.3 million shares of SIG Combibloc Group (“SIG”) (SIX: SIGN), a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. After this sale, the Onex Group will cease to hold any shares of SIG.

Nigel Wright, Senior Managing Director of Onex Partners, commented, “With this sale we have exited our investment in SIG Combibloc. We are honoured to have been part of SIG’s journey over the last nearly six years, as it has grown around the world, expanded its product portfolio, and continued to offer first-rate solutions to its customers. We wish everyone at SIG the best of success in the years to come.”

At the transaction price of CHF 20.35 per share, gross proceeds to the Onex Group will be approximately $725 million, of which Onex’ share will be approximately $225 million as a Limited Partner in Onex Partners IV and as a co-investor.

The transaction, which was made through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors, is expected to close on December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or the publication of a prospectus under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from United States registration requirements. No public offer of securities is to be made in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States. The shares of SIG have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under the laws of any State of the United States and may not be offered or sold in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

Seite 1 von 3
Onex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliated funds (the “Onex Group”) today announced they sold their remaining approximately 32.3 million …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Convex Group Raises $1 Billion of Additional Capital
16.11.20
Onex Completes Majority Investment in OneDigital
13.11.20
Onex Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
12.11.20
Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared