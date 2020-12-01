Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc

Nigel Wright, Senior Managing Director of Onex Partners, commented, “With this sale we have exited our investment in SIG Combibloc. We are honoured to have been part of SIG’s journey over the last nearly six years, as it has grown around the world, expanded its product portfolio, and continued to offer first-rate solutions to its customers. We wish everyone at SIG the best of success in the years to come.”

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) and its affiliated funds (the “Onex Group”) today announced they sold their remaining approximately 32.3 million shares of SIG Combibloc Group (“SIG”) (SIX: SIGN), a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. After this sale, the Onex Group will cease to hold any shares of SIG.

At the transaction price of CHF 20.35 per share, gross proceeds to the Onex Group will be approximately $725 million, of which Onex’ share will be approximately $225 million as a Limited Partner in Onex Partners IV and as a co-investor.

The transaction, which was made through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors, is expected to close on December 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

