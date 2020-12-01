WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



Zug, Switzerland, December 1, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has recommended certain proposals for shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM“).

The EGM is expected to be held at 2pm CET on January 28, 2021. Due to the extraordinary situation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, WISeKey's Board of Directors has decided to make use of the authority granted to it under the Swiss Federal Council Ordinance No. 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus dated June 19, 2020 and require shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the EGM solely by giving electronic or written voting instructions to WISeKey's independent voting rights representative, as further described in the invitation to the EGM, which will be published on or about December 11, 2020. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the EGM in person.