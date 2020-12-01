 

WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Zug, Switzerland, December 1, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has recommended certain proposals for shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM“).

The EGM is expected to be held at 2pm CET on January 28, 2021. Due to the extraordinary situation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, WISeKey's Board of Directors has decided to make use of the authority granted to it under the Swiss Federal Council Ordinance No. 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus dated June 19, 2020 and require shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the EGM solely by giving electronic or written voting instructions to WISeKey's independent voting rights representative, as further described in the invitation to the EGM, which will be published on or about December 11, 2020. It will not be possible for shareholders to attend the EGM in person.

The Board of Directors recommends shareholders to approve, among other things:

  • The creation of a special authorized share capital for the issuance of up to 12,327,506 new registered shares, par value CHF 0.05 each ("Class B Shares"), to arago GmbH’s ("arago") sole shareholder apart from WISeKey, Mr. Hans-Christian Boos, or companies controlled by him, in exchange for all arago shares directly or indirectly held by Mr. Hans-Christian Boos.

As previously disclosed, WISeKey reached a binding agreement with arago for WISeKey to acquire through conversion of loan commitments and by guaranteeing arago's existing indebtedness, a majority interest of 51% in arago. The acquisition of a controlling interest in arago is only the initial step in an overall transaction that would lead to a combination of the businesses of WISeKey and arago. If and when definitively agreed, the combination would be completed through the issuance by WISeKey of Class B Shares to arago’s remaining minority shareholder against contribution to WISeKey of all arago shares not yet held by WISeKey. The Board of Directors would only make use of its authority if binding agreements are executed and all conditions precedent to closing are satisfied.

