 

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 07:30  |  56   |   |   

(Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2020, and February 8, 2020, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase 　
1. Period of own share repurchase: From November 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0
4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date.

Reference
A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2020 and February 8, 2020:
1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 8,000,000 shares　
    (1.36% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From January 24, 2020 through January 22, 2021

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 24, 2020 through November 30, 2020, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 2,850,200
2. Total repurchase amount: 18,527,768,000 yen

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com

 


Nippon Densan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase (Repurchase of own shares, pursuant to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation based on the provisions of Article 459-1-1 of the Company Law of Japan)KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $6,900,000 Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.04.20
4
Nidec - Elektromobilität und mehr