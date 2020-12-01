The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.1808 £ 22.1972 Estimated MTD return 4.35 % 4.02 % Estimated YTD return 9.96 % 7.56 % Estimated ITD return 151.81 % 121.97 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.94 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,750.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.16 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A