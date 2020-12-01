 

ESI Group 2021 Financial Communication Agenda

01.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industry, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2021:

Event

Date

2020 Full Year Sales

February 9th, 2021

2020 Full Year Results

March 16th, 2021

2021 First Quarter Sales

April 29th, 2021

Annual General Meeting

June 22nd, 2021

2021 Half Year Sales and Results

September 7th, 2021

2021 Third Quarter Sales

October 28th, 2021

Indicative schedule which may be subjected to modification. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

You can find all our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press

About ESI Group
 Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

