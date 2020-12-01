ESI Group 2021 Financial Communication Agenda
ESI Group (Paris:ESI), global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industry, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2021:
|
Event
Date
2020 Full Year Sales
February 9th, 2021
2020 Full Year Results
March 16th, 2021
2021 First Quarter Sales
April 29th, 2021
Annual General Meeting
June 22nd, 2021
2021 Half Year Sales and Results
September 7th, 2021
2021 Third Quarter Sales
October 28th, 2021
Indicative schedule which may be subjected to modification. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.
About ESI Group
Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company’s unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of €146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.
