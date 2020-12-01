The distribution contract with IMCD follows soon after the granting of a unique set of label claims for ProGo in North America, centred around the prevention of iron deficiency anaemia. Bioactive Peptides are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin.

Hofseth BioCare (“HBC”) has today signed a comprehensive distribution contract with leading speciality chemicals and ingredients distributor IMCD, for HBC’s marine branded products. The agreement covers sixteen territories worldwide including the US & Canada, most of South America, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Turkey.

“Our product will be a better alternative for millions of people who struggle with negative side effects or poor effect of traditional iron supplementation. For Hofseth BioCare, we see vast market opportunities crystalize,” says Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D, in Hofseth BioCare.

The distribution agreement is an important next step for HBC towards the global distribution of nutritional and nutraceutical grade products. IMCD’s activity is the sales, marketing and distribution of human & pharma grade raw materials through extensive local networks, market intelligence and technical expertise. HBC maintains the right to sell products for use as ingredients for Nestle-owned brands including Garden of Life in the United States.

IMCD’s dedicated team of Nutra experts will offer technical advice and formulation support to reformulate HBC products in response to consumer-led trends or market demands. The products are produced via HBC’s patented enzymatic hydrolysis of salmon offcuts, the left-over “waste” of the fish after filleting. The process runs at low temperatures to minimize oxidation and maximize the health benefits of the products.

The products included in the distribution agreement are:

ProGo Nutrition - Salmon Protein Hydrolysate; a soluble peptide powder derived from the hydrolysis of the protein fraction of salmon off-cuts. The powder contains more than 97% hydrolysed protein, suitable for sports, endurance and recovery nutrition and can be used in powder formulations, bars, drinks and tablets. ProGo Medical – Bioactive peptides; a soluble peptide powder derived from the hydrolysis of the protein fraction of salmon off-cuts. The product is sold into the US market with 6 unique structure function claims* and into Canada, with four unique Qualified Health Claims**. CollaGo Collagen Peptides: A soluble Type I & III Collagen Peptide powder to help support healthy skin, muscles and arteries. Recent studies have shown its benefit for beauty enhancement including hair, skin and nails as well increasing energy and wellbeing. CalGo Collagenic Hydroxyapatite: a collagen calcium powder containing 24% Type II Collagen, 19% calcium hydroxyapatite and 9% elemental Phosphorus to support bone and joint health. It can be used as tablets, powders and other formats. OmeGo Unrefined Salmon Oil containing all the elements present in whole salmon: Omega 3 (EPA, DHA and DPA), Omegas 5, 6, 7, 9 & 11, natural antioxidants and no added antioxidants with 4 years shelf life. It provides broad antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and is beneficial for maintaining healthy cholesterol and cardiovascular function. HBC has identified a non-Omega fraction in the oil that attenuates eosinophil effector function. Preclinical work in asthma is ongoing. The oil can be formulated in soft gel caps and other formats.

* “supports healthy ferritin and hemoglobin levels”, “helps maintain iron-rich blood”, “promotes energy utilization”, “supports red blood cell production”, “supports gastrointestinal and immune system health”, “assists in iron absorption from your daily diet”