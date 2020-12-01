 

Aspo Capital Markets Day 2020 Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets and still aims to annually increase the amount of dividends, Aspo’s businesses to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries

01.12.2020, 07:45  |  62   |   |   

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
December 1, 2020 at 8:45 a.m.


Aspo Plc will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day today, December 1, 2020, starting at 1 p.m. During the event, the Group’s strategy, financial targets and the current state and outlook of the businesses will all be discussed in detail. Presentations are given by the Group CEO Aki Ojanen and the Managing Directors of Aspo’s businesses.

 Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets for 2023

Aspo announced its long-term financial targets in November 2019. Aspo targets an operating profit rate of 6%, return on equity of over 20% on average and gearing of up to 130%. Aspo aims to reach these financial targets in 2023.

Despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company still believes it will achieve the financial targets set in 2019 in 2023.

Dividend policy remains unchanged

Aspo’s dividend policy remains unchanged. Aspo’s goal is to return to pre-pandemic dividend distribution level and to annually increase the amount of dividends.

Long-term target for Aspo’s businesses is to be frontrunners in sustainability in their industries

Aspo’s Board of Directors has outlined the company’s new long-term sustainability target, according to which Aspo’s businesses are to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries. In recent years, significant steps have been taken in sustainability work at the Group level, and now the target level is being further raised in all businesses.

Capital Markets Day webcast and materials

The company kindly asks attendees to register to the virtual Capital Markets Day through this link. The event can be followed through a live webcast on Aspo’s website (www.aspo.com) from 1 p.m. onwards. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the website later today. The presentations are given in Finnish and the materials are in English.

The presentations will be made available at www.aspo.com at approximately 12:30 p.m. today.


Aspo Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO


For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 40 095 5821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


