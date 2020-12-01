 

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 1, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,706,573 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from November 23, 2020 up to and including November 27, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.40 per share for a total consideration of € 39.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 42,719,112 common shares for a total consideration of € 983 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.




