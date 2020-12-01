DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer
|
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Frankfurt am Main, 01 December 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, has a new
CFO. Subject to approval by BaFin, the Supervisory Board of DFV has appointed Dr Karsten Paetzmann as a Member of the Management Board and new CFO with effect from 1 February 2021. The CEO,
Dr Stefan Knoll, took over the CFO function on an interim basis at the beginning of the year and will fully concentrate on his duties as CEO once Karsten Paetzmann has joined the
company.
