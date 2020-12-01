 

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 08:00  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer (news with additional features)

01.12.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 01 December 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, has a new CFO. Subject to approval by BaFin, the Supervisory Board of DFV has appointed Dr Karsten Paetzmann as a Member of the Management Board and new CFO with effect from 1 February 2021. The CEO, Dr Stefan Knoll, took over the CFO function on an interim basis at the beginning of the year and will fully concentrate on his duties as CEO once Karsten Paetzmann has joined the company.

Karsten Paetzmann (52) has broad global experience in financial services and has held senior positions in the consulting and insurance industry. He joins from BDO, the accounting firm, where he was Partner and Chair of Financial Services Germany. Within the international BDO network, he was also responsible for establishing and leading the global Corporate Finance practices for the banking, insurance and asset management industries. During his career, Karsten Paetzmann has built up more than 25 years of expertise in the core disciplines of the insurance and banking industry, having advised several digital business models in Germany and abroad on their growth path.

DFV's strategic initiatives to establish further insurance companies and to prepare for the entry on European markets will benefit from Karsten Paetzmann's expertise in advising insurance and financial groups on similar issues.

"We are convinced that with Karsten Paetzmann we have gained a highly qualified CFO for Deutsche Familienversicherung. We are very much looking forward to working with him and will jointly further promote the growth of DFV," said Dr Hans-Werner Rhein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

 

Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Seite 1 von 3


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer (news with additional features) 01.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt Skaergaard-Akquisition
DGAP-DD: SARTORIUS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S
DGAP-News: Abivax completes recruitment of ABX464 Phase 2b induction study in ulcerative colitis
DGAP-Adhoc: Sascha Hettrich tritt als Vorsitzender und Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates der TLG Immobilien AG ...
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes half-year report 2020: Strategic reorientation leads to significant increase in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung bestellt Karsten Paetzmann als neuen Finanzvorstand (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung bestellt Karsten Paetzmann als neuen Finanzvorstand
18.11.20
Fragen & Antworten: DFV, Autos und der Technologie-Sektor | Sie fragen. Profis antworten.
12.11.20
DFV: „Liegen hinsichtlich des Prämienvolumens im Zeitziel”
12.11.20
Marktkompass: RWE, DFV & DT. TELEKOM | Die Schlagzeilen im BÖRSENKOMPASS
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung steigert Prämienvolumen trotz COVID-19 auf über 120 Mio. EUR und erwartet Gesamtjahreswachstum von über 25 % (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung steigert Prämienvolumen trotz COVID-19 auf über 120 Mio. EUR und erwartet Gesamtjahreswachstum von über 25 %
12.11.20
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25%
06.11.20
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Top oder Plop?
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Berenberg nimmt Coverage der Deutschen Familienversicherung mit Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von 30,00 EUR auf (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
101
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG