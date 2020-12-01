DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Deutsche Familienversicherung appoints Karsten Paetzmann as Chief Financial Officer (news with additional features)



01.12.2020 / 08:00

Frankfurt am Main, 01 December 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, has a new CFO. Subject to approval by BaFin, the Supervisory Board of DFV has appointed Dr Karsten Paetzmann as a Member of the Management Board and new CFO with effect from 1 February 2021. The CEO, Dr Stefan Knoll, took over the CFO function on an interim basis at the beginning of the year and will fully concentrate on his duties as CEO once Karsten Paetzmann has joined the company.



Karsten Paetzmann (52) has broad global experience in financial services and has held senior positions in the consulting and insurance industry. He joins from BDO, the accounting firm, where he was Partner and Chair of Financial Services Germany. Within the international BDO network, he was also responsible for establishing and leading the global Corporate Finance practices for the banking, insurance and asset management industries. During his career, Karsten Paetzmann has built up more than 25 years of expertise in the core disciplines of the insurance and banking industry, having advised several digital business models in Germany and abroad on their growth path.



DFV's strategic initiatives to establish further insurance companies and to prepare for the entry on European markets will benefit from Karsten Paetzmann's expertise in advising insurance and financial groups on similar issues.



"We are convinced that with Karsten Paetzmann we have gained a highly qualified CFO for Deutsche Familienversicherung. We are very much looking forward to working with him and will jointly further promote the growth of DFV," said Dr Hans-Werner Rhein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung. Your Contact



Lutz Kiesewetter

