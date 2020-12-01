Cegereal Ranked as a Global Sector Leader by GRESB in the Listed Office Property Companies Category

Each year, the GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies worldwide. Sector Leader status is awarded to companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their CSR approach and performance.

Cegereal (Paris:CGR) has been named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category, with a score of 94/100. The Company maintains its five-star rating and its ranking among the top three performers, which it has held since it first participated in the assessment in 2014.

The Company has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

These awards illustrate the relevance of Cegereal’s CSR strategy, which revolves around four strategic focuses – adapting to the climate, integrating CSR in corporate governance, having a positive social footprint and rolling out sustainable innovations – and recognize the performance of its “Upgreen Your Business” program.

A concrete strategy for continuous improvement

Thanks to a series of targeted actions, Cegereal has reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions at its properties by 30% and 42%, respectively, since 2013.

Initiatives that have contributed to improving the portfolio’s environmental performance include obtaining both HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification for its buildings, introducing Energy Performance Contracts and securing the strong involvement of key stakeholders.

Aware of the benefits of low-impact mobility, Cegereal has also significantly increased the number of bike stands and recharging stations for electric vehicles at its properties.

In addition, in order to limit the risks associated with climate change, the Company has begun work to preserve the biodiversity present across the 38,500 sq.m of natural space at its properties. Not only does having large quantities of diverse greenery help to reduce the impact of urban heat islands during heat waves, but green spaces are also a draw for occupants, offering an outdoor seating area or a vegetable garden where they can pick fruit and herbs.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future.

Learn more at GRESB.com

About the EPRA

The European Public Real Estate Association’s (EPRA) mission is to promote, develop and represent listed real estate companies in Europe.

Visit the website to find out more: www.epra.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,460 million at June 30, 2020 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Cegereal was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €493 million on November 30, 2020.

Visit our website to find out more: www.cegereal.com

