 

Cegereal Ranked as a Global Sector Leader by GRESB in the Listed Office Property Companies Category

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Cegereal (Paris:CGR) has been named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category, with a score of 94/100. The Company maintains its five-star rating and its ranking among the top three performers, which it has held since it first participated in the assessment in 2014.

Each year, the GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies worldwide. Sector Leader status is awarded to companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their CSR approach and performance.

The Company has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

These awards illustrate the relevance of Cegereal’s CSR strategy, which revolves around four strategic focuses – adapting to the climate, integrating CSR in corporate governance, having a positive social footprint and rolling out sustainable innovations – and recognize the performance of its “Upgreen Your Business” program.

A concrete strategy for continuous improvement

Thanks to a series of targeted actions, Cegereal has reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions at its properties by 30% and 42%, respectively, since 2013.

Initiatives that have contributed to improving the portfolio’s environmental performance include obtaining both HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification for its buildings, introducing Energy Performance Contracts and securing the strong involvement of key stakeholders.

Aware of the benefits of low-impact mobility, Cegereal has also significantly increased the number of bike stands and recharging stations for electric vehicles at its properties.

In addition, in order to limit the risks associated with climate change, the Company has begun work to preserve the biodiversity present across the 38,500 sq.m of natural space at its properties. Not only does having large quantities of diverse greenery help to reduce the impact of urban heat islands during heat waves, but green spaces are also a draw for occupants, offering an outdoor seating area or a vegetable garden where they can pick fruit and herbs.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future.

Learn more at GRESB.com

About the EPRA

The European Public Real Estate Association’s (EPRA) mission is to promote, develop and represent listed real estate companies in Europe.

Visit the website to find out more: www.epra.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,460 million at June 30, 2020 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Cegereal was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €493 million on November 30, 2020.

Visit our website to find out more: www.cegereal.com

Cegereal Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cegereal Ranked as a Global Sector Leader by GRESB in the Listed Office Property Companies Category Regulatory News: Cegereal (Paris:CGR) has been named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category, with a score of 94/100. The Company maintains its five-star …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Cegereal: Solid Results in Third-Quarter 2020