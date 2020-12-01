 

Sampo plc announces indicative results of its cash tender offers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 08:05  |  89   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 December 2020 at 9:05 am

Sampo plc announces indicative results of its cash tender offers in respect of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 16 September 2021, SEK 700,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due 23 May 2022, SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 23 May 2022, EUR 750,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 18 September 2023 and EUR 500,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2025

This announcement is released by Sampo plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the 2021 Notes, 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, 2022 Floating Rate Notes, 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes described above (each as defined below). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Jarmo Salonen, the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications of Sampo plc.

Sampo plc (the “Issuer”) today announces the indicative results of its invitations to holders of its outstanding EUR 500,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due 16 September 2021 (ISIN: XS1110299036) (the “2021 Notes”), SEK 700,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due 23 May 2022 (ISIN: XS1823483414) (the “2022 Fixed Rate Notes”), SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 23 May 2022 (ISIN: XS1823484222) (the “2022 Floating Rate Notes”), EUR 750,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due 18 September 2023 (ISIN: XS1520733301) (the “2023 Notes”) and EUR 500,000,000 1.250 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2025 (ISIN: XS1622193750) (the “2025 Notes”) (together, the “Securities” and each series of Securities, a “Series”) to (i) tender any and all of their 2023 Notes and (ii) to tender their 2021 Notes, 2022 Fixed Rate Notes, 2022 Floating Rate Notes and 2025 Notes up to (subject as set out herein and allocated in the Issuer’s sole discretion) an aggregate principal amount of the Euro Equivalent of €750,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, in each case for purchase by the Issuer for cash.

