 

CORRECTION Report on interim financial results of AUGA group, AB for 9-months period ended 30 September 2020

Correction: the information of the notice was corrected (Group EBITDA ratio). Correction is made in both languages.

AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the Group) continued to increase sales revenue in all business segments and improved profit indicators.

The aggregate sales of AUGA group, AB amounted to EUR 62.38 million for the three quarters of 2020, representing a 33% increase on the same period last year when aggregate sales were EUR 47.05 million.

The Group’s gross profit for the first 9 months period of 2020 amounted to EUR 11.88 million, demonstrating a 48% rise compared to the same period last year when gross profit amounted to EUR 8.00 million. In the same period of 2020, the Group earned EUR 0.44 million net profit, compared to EUR 1.28 million loss a year earlier.

According to the AUGA group, AB data, for the three quarters of 2020 the Group’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 15.94 million, representing a 28% increase on the same period last year when EBITDA amounted to EUR 12.43 million.

“We are pleased that the results of this year in the agricultural sector are much better than in the previous two years. We are seeing positive results in our other operations as well. Despite the global instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are witnessing a clear breakthrough in the fast-moving consumer goods segment. It is also important that the growing results of the Group and the favourable attitude of banks to our business sector has allowed AUGA group, AB to improve the terms of its loans. The new agreements will give the Group more flexibility and opportunities to implement our strategic goals,” – says Kęstutis Juščius, CEO of AUGA group, AB.

Crop growing segment

Sales revenue in the crop growing segment was up 70% in the first 9 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Sales amounted to EUR 27.89 million in this period, up from EUR 16.45 million in the same quarter last year. In addition, the Group has already signed contracts for the sale of 77% of its current year’s harvest.

Gross profit from the crop growing segment, encompassing sales of agricultural produce, gains (or losses) based on changes in the fair value of biological assets, and agricultural subsidies, amounted to EUR 10.16 million in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to EUR 7.13 million the year earlier.

Based on the Group‘s data, this year’s yields were better than the previous years in almost all major crops, and this had a direct impact on the production of better results. However, the higher results were not achieved in crop production due to the lower quality of wheat, which also led to lower sales prices.

Disclaimer

