 

Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its third set of Intelligent Industry offers Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences

Capgemini announces its third set of Intelligent Industry offers: Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences

New services will enable Bio Pharmaceuticals R&D teams to take a novel data driven approach to better understand diseases and patients, identify therapies with higher potential, digitally optimize clinical trials, and accelerate time to market

Paris, December 01 2020 Capgemini announced today its third set of Intelligent Industry offerings: Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences. By aligning the expertise of its life science specialists, data scientists and data engineers, Capgemini’s latest offer brings the power of Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale to the research and development (R&D) function. This new set of services will help bio pharma companies to improve drug discovery and clinical trials.

“Now more than ever there is intense pressure on research and development functions within life sciences to deliver better products more cheaply, quickly and with less risk,” comments Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. “Artificial intelligence can analyze a broader body of knowledge, clinical data and literature about drugs and conditions at a speed unimaginable for human researchers. Capgemini’s new set of Data Driven R&D for Life Sciences offerings helps to harness the fast-growing set of tools and techniques of digital platforms, modern AI, data science and data engineering to apply them to datasets across a much wider frame of reference than ever before, helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies to reduce the time and cost of getting new therapies to market, and deliver greater personalized therapeutics and patient centricity.”

