 

Arcoma launches new X-ray system OMNERA 500A on the US market

2020-12-01

Arcoma launches new X-ray system OMNERA 500A on the US market


Arcoma AB today launches the new X-ray system Omnera 500A on the American market. OMNERA 500A Includes New Intelligent Automation Features to Help Improve Workflow and Efficiency, Without Compromising on Patient Care.

The OMNERA 500A offers outstanding performance and intelligent automation with features that puts efficiency and patient safety first. The system has a new design and a new modern user interface with smart functions that simplify workflow and are designed to facilitate disinfection. The OMNERA 500A also has a completely new wall stand and an updated X-ray table that improves the patient and user experience.
The OMNERA 500A is launched through Arcoma's partner Canon Medical Systems USA at the annual meeting RSNA, which this year will be held virtual. The fair runs this week. To see the new system in Canon Medical Systems' virtual booth, visit their website: https://us.medical.canon/

“Today’s hospitals are challenged with productivity and workflow demands like never before, and it’s imperative that their x-ray systems are able to perform seamlessly so that they can focus on their patients,” said Jay Aboujaoude, managing director, X-Ray Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The OMNERA 500A meets that need so that technologists can produce images with exceptional image quality, made possible with the unparalleled Canon CXDI detector technology that is at the heart of the system.”

“It feels very good to launch the OMNERA 500A that is desired by our partner and the market. We are convinced that the launch of the product will help us increase sales and customer satisfaction in the future. Canon Medical Systems USA has prepared a fantastic professional virtual booth with a big focus on the new product, which will be exciting to see during the week." says Linda Ungsten, product manager at Arcoma.

About Canon Medical Systems USA

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

OMNERA is a registered trademark of CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC. Made for Life is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. CXDI is registered trademarks of Canon in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries.

About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Phone: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se  
The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on December 1, 2020 at. 8.30 AM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/


Disclaimer

