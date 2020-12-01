 

Nasdaq Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Matter

Further advances sustainable investing capabilities through transparent ESG information, analytics and reporting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Ventures, Nasdaq’s (Nasdaq: NDAQ) investment arm, announced today a strategic investment in Matter, the sustainability analysis and reporting provider, as it continues to innovate capabilities that help enlighten sustainable investing decisions. Nasdaq’s investment in Copenhagen-based Matter further extends and complements its existing partnership with Matter via Nasdaq’s European data business. The Nasdaq ESG Footprint solution is powered by Matter’s analytics technology and provides retail and institutional investors with in-depth insight of the ESG impact of their portfolios.

“We are excited to welcome Nasdaq Ventures as an investor and look forward to strengthening our partnership with Nasdaq around sustainability,” said Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO of Matter. “The investment will enable us to continue the expansion of our sustainability analysis and reporting solutions for financial institutions. Together with Nasdaq, we can enable a better understanding of the impact of capital by delivering sustainability insights in a transparent and intuitive way, and thereby help investors make capital work for a more sustainable future.”

“The demand for sustainable investing options will continue to drive a strong need for ESG data solutions that give access to both aggregated data and transparent overviews of the actual ESG impact of portfolios,” said James McKeone, VP Head of European Data. “Matter has become a leading provider of ESG analysis and reporting tools. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Matter and will continue to work together to empower investors with user-friendly ESG data products that give them actionable insights into the sustainable impact of their portfolios.”

Matter allows users to benchmark portfolios on impact metrics, controversial and beneficial flags, and Natural Language Processing driven news media sentiment. Matter leverages trusted frameworks, data sources and news sources to provide insights across all relevant sustainability categories. The solutions break down the sustainability performance of more than 14,000 globally listed companies across more than 60 sustainability categories.

Investors can leverage these ESG analytics to help inform portfolio construction and risk management decisions at the portfolio- and individual security-level. This includes building global portfolios tilted toward higher ESG-scoring without compromising return and reporting sustainable investing metrics and actionable analysis to clients.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Matter

Matter makes it easier for investors to understand and report the sustainability impact of investments through intuitive software solutions. By unlocking critical impact information across entire portfolios, Matter empowers investors to make their capital work for people and the planet.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the investment by Nasdaq in Matter and the benefits of the transaction, and statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Nasdaq

Helle Mayor
Mobile: +45 9132 4030
helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Ryan Wells
Mobile: +1 646 648 3887
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

Matter

Nete Green Johannsen
Mobile: +45 42 40 47 50
nete@thisismatter.com

Niels Fibæk-Jensen
Mobile: +45 2242 4205
niels@thisismatter.com

#NDAQF

 


Disclaimer

