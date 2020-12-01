EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



01.12.2020 / 09:05





Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

1 December 2020 at 9:00 EET



Nordea Bank Abp has on 30 November 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 27 November 2020.



According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.01 per cent on 27 November 2020.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds: