 

Cornerstone Innovation Lab Unites Data Scientists Across the Company to Advance AI in the Workplace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 09:00  |  16   |   |   

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the formation of the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI, a new center of excellence within the company composed of data scientists and machine learning experts who specialize in innovating practical and ethical ways to apply AI technology to the workplace.

This year, organizations and their people have grappled with uncharted levels of disruption and uncertainty. This has created a new world of work where agility and resiliency set the most successful organizations – and people – apart. To prepare and adapt quickly, business leaders need access to the right insights about their workforce at the right time. They also need to create a personalized experience for their people that restores stability, incites growth and fosters a culture of adaptability. Embracing emerging technology, such as AI, can help organizations harness the power of their people data and implement practical ways to do this at scale.

Yet, integrating AI into HR and workplace technology is still in its early stages, and many organizations are hesitant to adopt new technologies. In fact, only 17% of organizations use AI-based solutions in their HR function today and only another 30% will do so by 2022, according to the Gartner Artificial Intelligence Survey.

“The adoption of AI within the workplace isn’t just about taking over mundane tasks and discovering statistical trends,” said Mark Goldin, Chief Technology Officer, Cornerstone. “It’s about how AI technology can help people be better at their jobs and grow, and in turn, help businesses thrive. All while fostering a positive, growth-minded culture. The Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI was created to propel the research and development of AI in the workplace forward and responsibly incorporate new AI innovations into Cornerstone’s offerings."

Expertise from the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI has already helped design and build Cornerstone’s industry-leading skills engine, the Cornerstone Skills Graph. This technology enables practical uses of AI across an organization’s business, such as uncovering their people’s existing skills, identifying skills needed for job roles and pivoting their people faster. As such, people can take more control of their own career development by unlocking a deeper understanding of their own skills gaps, accessing the right content to help with immediate learning needs, and more.

Seite 1 von 3
Cornerstone OnDemand Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Innovation Lab Unites Data Scientists Across the Company to Advance AI in the Workplace Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the formation of the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI, a new center of excellence within the company composed of data scientists and machine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results