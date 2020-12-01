Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 1 December regarding shares for employees 2020.

Employees in Grieg Seafood have been offered to buy GSF ASA shares at a 20 % discount, for alternatively NOK 8 000, NOK 12 000 or NOK 20 000 (after discount). The gross purchase price was the volume-weighted average share price of NOK 77,16 per share as traded on Oslo Børs in the period between 17 November to 30 November 2020.

As a part of the share purchase program for employees in 2020, the following primary insiders have purchased Grieg Seafood ASA shares: