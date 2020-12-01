DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services 01.12.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Payment and exchange services: uncomplicated end-to-end connection of payments and other external services with full ERP integration and process automation based on a central platform

- Conserve resources, optimise processes, increase efficiency: major potential for companies to optimise complex processes - from clients right through to service providers

- First application in the housing industry - platform will be available for other sectors as well in the future



Wiesbaden, 1 December 2020 - Aareal Bank Group is launching the Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform (AEPP), an innovative platform solution that will enable companies to implement end-to-end automation of diverse payment and bank-related services, and to integrate them easily into their own ERP systems. The first applications have already been successfully implemented in the housing industry, with other sectors set to follow in the medium term. The platform enhances the efficiency and degree of automation of housing enterprises' processes, and can offer tenants additional services in the future, whilst boosting enterprises' own future viability; such services might include alternative payment options or digital deposit offerings.

In the area of payments, property management companies can use the Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform to link different payment methods and services via a single interface. The solution provides for automated and efficient payment management processes and allows institutional landlords to meet the growing demand of many tenants for alternative payment methods. The platform allows for seamless integration of various payment providers into the existing payment processes of housing enterprises. Regardless of the payment method a tenant may want to use in the future - all relevant payment information is exchanged with the connected ERP systems, such as SAP RE-FX, Blue Eagle, Wodis Sigma and Wodis Yuneo. Incoming payments are automatically allocated and booked. Barzahlen.de has already been integrated; additional payment providers such as PayPal, MasterCard and Visa are already in the process of being connected.