 

DGAP-News Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.12.2020, 09:30  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services

01.12.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services

- Payment and exchange services: uncomplicated end-to-end connection of payments and other external services with full ERP integration and process automation based on a central platform

- Conserve resources, optimise processes, increase efficiency: major potential for companies to optimise complex processes - from clients right through to service providers

- First application in the housing industry - platform will be available for other sectors as well in the future


Wiesbaden, 1 December 2020 - Aareal Bank Group is launching the Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform (AEPP), an innovative platform solution that will enable companies to implement end-to-end automation of diverse payment and bank-related services, and to integrate them easily into their own ERP systems. The first applications have already been successfully implemented in the housing industry, with other sectors set to follow in the medium term. The platform enhances the efficiency and degree of automation of housing enterprises' processes, and can offer tenants additional services in the future, whilst boosting enterprises' own future viability; such services might include alternative payment options or digital deposit offerings.

In the area of payments, property management companies can use the Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform to link different payment methods and services via a single interface. The solution provides for automated and efficient payment management processes and allows institutional landlords to meet the growing demand of many tenants for alternative payment methods. The platform allows for seamless integration of various payment providers into the existing payment processes of housing enterprises. Regardless of the payment method a tenant may want to use in the future - all relevant payment information is exchanged with the connected ERP systems, such as SAP RE-FX, Blue Eagle, Wodis Sigma and Wodis Yuneo. Incoming payments are automatically allocated and booked. Barzahlen.de has already been integrated; additional payment providers such as PayPal, MasterCard and Visa are already in the process of being connected.

Seite 1 von 4
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Group develops platform solution to manage B2B payment processes and services 01.12.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG publishes enhanced 2019/2020 sustainability report
DGAP-News: Abivax schließt Patientenrekrutierung für seine klinische Phase-2b-Induktionsstudie mit ABX464 ...
DGAP-DD: SARTORIUS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires Got Ethics A/S
DGAP-News: Abivax completes recruitment of ABX464 Phase 2b induction study in ulcerative colitis
DGAP-Adhoc: Sascha Hettrich tritt als Vorsitzender und Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates der TLG Immobilien AG ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy vereinheitlicht seinen Markenauftritt: Tochtergesellschaften PBF Group, PBF Power, und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Europas Pilotlinie für Graphen und 2D-Materialien / Finanzierung der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Exchange & Payment Platform: Aareal Bank Gruppe entwickelt Plattformlösung zum Management von B2B-Zahlungsprozessen und Services
30.11.20
GRENKE IM FOKUS: Die Schlammschlacht ist noch nicht beendet
30.11.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax-Anleger bauen auf Prinzip Hoffnung und Konjunkturdaten
27.11.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax-Anleger bauen auf Prinzip Hoffnung und Konjunkturdaten
26.11.20
Ideas Daily TV: DAX kommt kaum vom Fleck / Marktidee: Aareal Bank
25.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
25.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt AAREAL BANK AG auf 'Reduce'
25.11.20
EZB-Direktor Mersch signalisiert Ende des generellen Dividendenstopps für Banken
18.11.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank arrangiert für Tishman Speyer und PSP Investments Finanzierung über 210 Mio. EUR zum Erwerb des &
18.11.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides € 210 million financing to Tishman Speyer and PSP Investments for their acquisition of 'Espace Lumière' in Boulogne

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
5.859
AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!