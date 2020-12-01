 

CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

Bid date, 2020-12-01
Auction date 2020-12-01
Settlement date 2020-12-02
Maturity Date 2020-12-09
Nominal amount 380 billion SEK
Interest rate, % 0.00
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail rbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 380 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 844 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 464 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2020-12-01




