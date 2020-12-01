COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 30 November 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 27 November 2020.



According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.01 per cent on 27 November 2020.