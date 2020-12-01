Nordea Bank Abp Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 30 November 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which
BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 27 November 2020.
According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.01 per cent on 27 November 2020.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:
|
% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.98%
|0.02%
|5.01%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000297767
|201,940,391
|4.98%
|SUBTOTAL A
|201,940,391
|4.98%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
date
|
Exercise/
Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Securities lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|55,574
|0.00%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1,114,467
|0.02%
|SUBTOTAL B
|1,170,041
|0.02%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
