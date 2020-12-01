SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of burn-related injuries, the emergence of cost-effective treatments, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies by regional governments, such as the U.S. government covering approximately 70% to 100% of the overall treatment cost, are the key factors contributing to the market growth. A rapid shift in preference for specialized care offered within specialized burn centers has been witnessed over in-hospital facilities due to the high-quality patient care provided by these standalone facilities. This is another major factor positively impacting the market growth. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, burn care facilities are struggling hard to maintain a balance between their contributions to the pandemic response and upholding the ongoing burn care in an ethical and safe manner.

Key suggestions from the report:

The in-hospital segment emerged as the largest facility type segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 52.6%

By burn severity, partial-thickness burns accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. The full-thickness burns segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Wound debridement emerged as the leading treatment type segment in 2019. The OTC pain medications and bandages segment, followed by skin graft, is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to the increasing presence of burn care centers in the region, along with an increase in the number of burn-related ED visits

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Burn Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Facility Type (In-hospital, Standalone), By Treatment Type, By Burn Severity, By Service Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/burn-care-centers-market