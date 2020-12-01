 

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global burn care centers market size is expected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. An increase in the prevalence of burn-related injuries, the emergence of cost-effective treatments, and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies by regional governments, such as the U.S. government covering approximately 70% to 100% of the overall treatment cost, are the key factors contributing to the market growth. A rapid shift in preference for specialized care offered within specialized burn centers has been witnessed over in-hospital facilities due to the high-quality patient care provided by these standalone facilities. This is another major factor positively impacting the market growth. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, burn care facilities are struggling hard to maintain a balance between their contributions to the pandemic response and upholding the ongoing burn care in an ethical and safe manner.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The in-hospital segment emerged as the largest facility type segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 52.6%
  • By burn severity, partial-thickness burns accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. The full-thickness burns segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
  • Wound debridement emerged as the leading treatment type segment in 2019. The OTC pain medications and bandages segment, followed by skin graft, is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period
  • North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 due to the increasing presence of burn care centers in the region, along with an increase in the number of burn-related ED visits

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Burn Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Facility Type (In-hospital, Standalone), By Treatment Type, By Burn Severity, By Service Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/burn-care-centers-market

