 

Greencells GmbH: successful completion of three solar projects in the Netherlands with a total capacity of around 152 MWp

01.12.2020
- More than 70 MWp for 2021 in the EPC pipeline in the Netherlands

Saarbrücken, 1 December 2020 - Greencells GmbH, a globally active EPC and O&M service provider for utility-scale solar power plants, continues its success story in the Netherlands. On behalf of its long-standing customer Chint Solar, three solar projects with a total capacity of around 152 MWp were successfully completed as part of EPC cooperations with different partners such as Goldbeck Solar GmbH. This also includes the country's second largest solar power plant in Stadskanaal with 101 MWp, where in future green electricity will be produced on an area of 83 hectares for around 31,000 households. In addition, 45 MWp were successfully installed in Buinerveen and 5.7 MWp in Ommelanderwijk.

Greencells GmbH is successfully active in the Netherlands since 2018. The local solar market is characterized by attractive subsidies, which are regulated by the governmental "SDE++" program since September 2020. Greencells entered the market by participating in the construction of the country's largest solar power plant in Midden-Groningen with an installed capacity of 103 MWp. So far, the company has already realized around 332 MWp in the Netherlands, either independently or in cooperation.

Andreas Hoffmann, CEO of Greencells GmbH: "The three successful project completions are a further milestone in our success story in the Netherlands. Our comprehensive know-how and proven competence in this highly attractive market is highly appreciated and in great demand, as demonstrated in particular by our current EPC pipeline. For 2021 alone, we already have contractually secured orders for a total capacity of more than 70 MWp in the Netherlands."

