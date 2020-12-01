 

Kerr Mines Provides Corporate Update and Adds Additional Drill Rigs

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTCQB: KERMF) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate and drilling update at its 100% owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer of Kerr, stated: “We are very pleased to now be entering the next and most exciting value add phase of Copperstone’s development cycle. Our recently closed project funding transaction will now allow Kerr to move forward with detailed engineering with a targeted re-start of production in Q4-2021. Additionally, our previously funded and current 10,000 meter drilling program is well underway with three drill rigs on site. While we did face some initial delays we remain on track to provide an updated resource in Q2-2021 which will include results from our successful 5,000 meters of drilling in 2019 in addition to results from our current drilling program.”

Project Funding, Optimization and Engineering
As previously announced on November 23, 2020 the Company closed a US$18 million project financing with Star Royalties Ltd. for the restart of operations at the Copperstone gold mine. The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement will be provided in three equal installments, with the first US$6 million installment having now been received. The remaining two tranches will be advanced at the request of Kerr as it incurs expenditures for the restart of Copperstone, with a further US$6 million payable on or before February 28, 2021 and the final US$6 million payable on or before April 30, 2021.

The initial installment of US$6 million will be allocated immediately to advance detailed engineering with targeted restart of the Copperstone Mine by Q4-2021. The Company’s focus now shifts to securing long term lead items, finalization of the process facilities to accommodate a Whole Ore Leach approach, and sourcing underground mining contractors and equipment.

In accordance with Copperstone Preliminary Feasibility Study and Management’s successful efforts to further improve project economics and extend the current mine life, the Company will move to gold production using a Whole Ore Leach (“WOL”) method of processing gold ore. Leaching of gold from the ore-bearing material that is delivered to the mineral processing plant from the underground mining operations has clear advantages versus other mineral processing options - particularly in terms of overall gold recovery. Test work to date has shown that an average of 95% of the gold content of the ore bearing material can be recovered in a WOL method which passes the ore through a series of captive steel tanks within which the gold is leached from the ore. The final step in the mineral processing plant at Copperstone is to produce a gold dore bar.

