Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.12.2020 / 10:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Detlev
Last name(s): Pätsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sixt SE

b) LEI
5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007231334

b) Nature of the transaction
Occurrence of the entitlement to purchase preference shares of SIXT SE through conversion of net cash proceeds from so-called Phantom Stocks in the amount of EUR 195,700.00 (including residual amounts) of the Matching Stock Program 2012 of SIXT SE
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63763  01.12.2020 

Disclaimer

