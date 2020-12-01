Mindtree Partners with Databricks to Offer Advanced, Cloud-based Data Intelligence

Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Collaboration enables

Global enterprises across industries are looking for ways to more effectively gain actionable insights from large data sets, using artificial intelligence (AI) to perform increasingly complex tasks that solve business problems. To have effective AI, organizations require complete access to analytics on data lakes - often the largest data source in their organization - due to low-quality data.

"Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, boosting demand for our open, cloud-based platform," said, Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development and Partners, Databricks. "This partnership with Mindtree will bring together the right skills and technologies to help organizations advance their digital adoption journey and drive far-reaching business impact for our customers."

Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences.

"Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies and enables better business decision-making," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "Databricks offers a powerful platform for accelerating data-driven innovation across businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access to data for meaningful business insights."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."