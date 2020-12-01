Mindtree Partners with Databricks to Offer Advanced, Cloud-based Data Intelligence
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.12.2020, 11:00 | 48 | 0 |
Warren, N.j. and Bangalore, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Collaboration enables
seamless implementation of self-service analytics to improve data-driven
decision making
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has partnered with
Databricks (https://databricks.com/) , the data and AI company, to help
customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics. This
service will support use of the Databricks platform from implementation
throughout the entire customer journey.
seamless implementation of self-service analytics to improve data-driven
decision making
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has partnered with
Databricks (https://databricks.com/) , the data and AI company, to help
customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics. This
service will support use of the Databricks platform from implementation
throughout the entire customer journey.
Global enterprises across industries are looking for ways to more effectively
gain actionable insights from large data sets, using artificial intelligence
(AI) to perform increasingly complex tasks that solve business problems. To have
effective AI, organizations require complete access to analytics on data lakes -
often the largest data source in their organization - due to low-quality data.
"Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, boosting demand for
our open, cloud-based platform," said, Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development
and Partners, Databricks. "This partnership with Mindtree will bring together
the right skills and technologies to help organizations advance their digital
adoption journey and drive far-reaching business impact for our customers."
Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data
science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a
lakehouse architecture (https://databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/d
atabricks-launches-sql-analytics-to-enable-cloud-data-warehousing-on-data-lakes)
. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and
optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster
collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer
experiences.
"Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies
and enables better business decision-making," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan,
Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "Databricks
offers a powerful platform for accelerating data-driven innovation across
businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will
help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access to
data for meaningful business insights."
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered
owners.
For more information, contact:
India
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree
Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.com
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4778445
OTS: Mindtree
gain actionable insights from large data sets, using artificial intelligence
(AI) to perform increasingly complex tasks that solve business problems. To have
effective AI, organizations require complete access to analytics on data lakes -
often the largest data source in their organization - due to low-quality data.
"Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, boosting demand for
our open, cloud-based platform," said, Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development
and Partners, Databricks. "This partnership with Mindtree will bring together
the right skills and technologies to help organizations advance their digital
adoption journey and drive far-reaching business impact for our customers."
Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data
science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a
lakehouse architecture (https://databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/d
atabricks-launches-sql-analytics-to-enable-cloud-data-warehousing-on-data-lakes)
. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and
optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster
collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer
experiences.
"Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies
and enables better business decision-making," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan,
Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "Databricks
offers a powerful platform for accelerating data-driven innovation across
businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will
help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access to
data for meaningful business insights."
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 280+ enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're
consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by
our winning culture made up of over 21,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and
dedicated "Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us @Mindtree.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered
owners.
For more information, contact:
India
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree
Tanuja.Singh@mindtree.com
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4778445
OTS: Mindtree
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0