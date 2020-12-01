 

NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update

Company Achieved Another New Record-High Monthly Deliveries

        NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November 2020, increasing by 109.3% year-over-year

        NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing by 111.1% year-over-year

        Cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of November 30, 2020 reached 68,634

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its November 2020 delivery results.

NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November 2020, a new monthly record representing a solid 109.3% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,387 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,386 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 1,518 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in 2020 in total, representing an increase of 111.1% year-over-year. As of November 30, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 68,634 vehicles.

NIO is in the process of accelerating the production capacity expansion in December 2020 to accommodate the increasing order growth.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020.

