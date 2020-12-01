NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update

• Cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of November 30, 2020 reached 68,634

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its November 2020 delivery results.

NIO delivered 5,291 vehicles in November 2020, a new monthly record representing a solid 109.3% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 1,387 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,386 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 1,518 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 36,721 vehicles in 2020 in total, representing an increase of 111.1% year-over-year. As of November 30, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 68,634 vehicles.



NIO is in the process of accelerating the production capacity expansion in December 2020 to accommodate the increasing order growth.

