Fortuna provides update on status of disputed royalty at the San Jose Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces an update on the status of the legal proceedings related to a disputed royalty on one of its extracting mining concessions at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Background

In 2017, the Mexican Geological Service (“SGM”) advised the Company that a previous owner of one of the Company’s mineral concessions at the San Jose Mine, had granted to SGM a royalty of 3% of the billing value of the minerals obtained from the concession. At the date of the Company’s acquisition of the concession, the royalty was not disclosed to the Company and it did not appear on the electronic title register at the Mining Registry although it is listed in the official record books of the concessions of the Mining Registry. The Company obtained advice from external legal counsel which confirmed that there was no legal basis for the creation of the royalty and that it was invalidly created. The Company initiated legal proceedings to uphold its position that no royalty is payable.

Administrative Proceedings

In 2018, the Company initiated administrative proceedings (the “Administrative Proceedings”) in the Mexican Federal Administrative Court (“FAC”) against the Dirección General de Minas (“DGM”) to remove reference to the royalty on the grounds that there is no legal basis for the creation of the royalty and that it was invalidly created. The Administrative Proceedings are progressing in accordance with the procedures of the FAC. A decision is expected within the next three to four months.

Amparo Proceedings

In January 2020, the Company received notice from the DGM seeking to cancel the mining concession if the royalty, in the Mexican peso equivalent of $30,000,000 plus VAT (being the amount of the claimed royalty from 2011 to 2019), was not paid before March 15, 2020 (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 29, 2020). In February 2020, the Company initiated legal proceedings (the “Amparo Proceedings”) against the DGM in the Seventh District Court in Mexico City (“District Court”) to contest and extinguish the cancellation procedure on the grounds that the royalty is not valid, and also to stay the cancellation process. The District Court in Mexico City admitted the Company’s legal proceedings on March 2, 2020 and granted a permanent stay of execution (akin to an injunction), which protects the Company from the cancellation of the concession until a final non-appealable resolution is reached on the legality of DGM’s cancellation procedure (refer to Fortuna news release dated March 5, 2020).

