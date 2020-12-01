Aurora Mobile Partners with Ecovacs Robotics to Enhance Smart Life Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. (“Ecovacs Robotics”), a leader in smart home robotics.



The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven push technical capabilities, built based on almost a decade of experience in the mobile developer services sector, to help Ecovacs Robotics more accurately understand its users’ needs, integrate digital operations and improve operational and service delivery efficiency. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading smart home brands. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in intelligent operations and the smart life sector going forward.