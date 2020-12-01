 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Total voting rights

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
1 December 2020

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 November 2020, are summarised as follows:

  Shares in issue Voting rights per Share Voting rights
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 223,313,743 1 223,313,743
Total voting rights     223,313,743
       

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Correction Re. Director/PDMR Shareholding
05.11.20
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
03.11.20
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Transaction in Own Shares