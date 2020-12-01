Norgine B.V. Announces New European Healthcare Subsidiary To Strengthen Its Consumer Healthcare Portfolio

Amsterdam, The Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine B.V. ("Norgine"), today

announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Norgine Healthcare

B.V. ("Norgine Healthcare"), which will be dedicated to consumer healthcare.



Norgine Healthcare will drive Norgine's consumer healthcare business, includingthe MOVICOL® franchise, a portfolio of laxatives for the treatment of chronicconstipation that currently helps approximately 8 million patients a year aroundthe world. [1]The new subsidiary will be headed by Eric Alsac, who is currently GeneralManager of Norgine The Netherlands.Norgine Healthcare B.V. will assume immediate control of Norgine's existingconsumer healthcare franchises. It will also build a broader consumer healthcarebusiness with the acquisition of new, transformative brands that will help tostrengthen its offering as a leading European pharmaceutical company and benefitmore patients. Norgine B.V. will continue to focus on speciality pharmaceuticalbrands to address highly targeted, unmet medical needs.Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine said, "The establishment ofNorgine Healthcare B.V. will help us to increase the value of Norgine's currentportfolio of healthcare consumer brands and strengthen our commitment tobringing new transformative products to patients across the world."Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "As well as meetingthe needs of patients tomorrow through the development of innovative products,we are committed to maximising the potential of our current portfolio of brandsthat already help millions of patients around the world."Eric Alsac, General Manager of Norgine Healthcare B.V. said, "This is a reallyexciting opportunity for us to ensure that our consumer focused brands receivethe attention that they deserve so that we can better serve the needs of ourpatients."Norgine Healthcare B.V. will be fully operational from 1st December 2020 andwill be based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.About NorgineNorgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has beenbringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitmentto transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our Europeanexperience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approachenables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicinesto patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud tohave helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more thanEUR419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia andNew Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norginemarkets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, withmanufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networksand significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales andmarketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialisespecialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives ofpatients around the world.In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business whichsupports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-likefinancing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visithttp://www.norgineventures.comAbout MOVICOL®MOVICOL® is a laxative, the first polyethylene glycol preparation, indicated forthe treatment of chronic constipation in adults, adolescents, the elderly andchildren. MOVICOL® is also effective in resolving faecal impaction, defined asrefractory constipation with faecal loading of the rectum and/or colon.[1] [2]MOVICOL® was first launched in 1995 and over the past 25 years the MOVICOL®franchise has continued to evolve to meet patients' needs.MOVICOL® is currently marketed in Europe by Norgine B.V. and was also madeavailable in Japan by EA Pharma Co., Ltd in 2018.References[1] MOVICOL® Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/1244/SPC/Movicol+13.8g+sachet,+powder+for+oral+solution/#gref Accessed November 2020[2] MOVICOL® Paediatric Plain, Summary of Product Characteristics. Available athttps://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/52/smpc#gref Accessed November 2020