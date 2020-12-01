Norgine B.V. Announces New European Healthcare Subsidiary To Strengthen Its Consumer Healthcare Portfolio
Amsterdam, The Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Norgine B.V. ("Norgine"), today
announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Norgine Healthcare
B.V. ("Norgine Healthcare"), which will be dedicated to consumer healthcare.
announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Norgine Healthcare
B.V. ("Norgine Healthcare"), which will be dedicated to consumer healthcare.
Norgine Healthcare will drive Norgine's consumer healthcare business, including
the MOVICOL® franchise, a portfolio of laxatives for the treatment of chronic
constipation that currently helps approximately 8 million patients a year around
the world. [1]
The new subsidiary will be headed by Eric Alsac, who is currently General
Manager of Norgine The Netherlands.
Norgine Healthcare B.V. will assume immediate control of Norgine's existing
consumer healthcare franchises. It will also build a broader consumer healthcare
business with the acquisition of new, transformative brands that will help to
strengthen its offering as a leading European pharmaceutical company and benefit
more patients. Norgine B.V. will continue to focus on speciality pharmaceutical
brands to address highly targeted, unmet medical needs.
Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine said, "The establishment of
Norgine Healthcare B.V. will help us to increase the value of Norgine's current
portfolio of healthcare consumer brands and strengthen our commitment to
bringing new transformative products to patients across the world."
Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "As well as meeting
the needs of patients tomorrow through the development of innovative products,
we are committed to maximising the potential of our current portfolio of brands
that already help millions of patients around the world."
Eric Alsac, General Manager of Norgine Healthcare B.V. said, "This is a really
exciting opportunity for us to ensure that our consumer focused brands receive
the attention that they deserve so that we can better serve the needs of our
patients."
Norgine Healthcare B.V. will be fully operational from 1st December 2020 and
will be based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
About Norgine
Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been
bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment
to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European
experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach
enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines
to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to
have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more than
EUR419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.
Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and
New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine
markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with
manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks
and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and
marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise
specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of
patients around the world.
In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which
supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like
financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit
http://www.norgineventures.com
About MOVICOL®
MOVICOL® is a laxative, the first polyethylene glycol preparation, indicated for
the treatment of chronic constipation in adults, adolescents, the elderly and
children. MOVICOL® is also effective in resolving faecal impaction, defined as
refractory constipation with faecal loading of the rectum and/or colon.[1] [2]
MOVICOL® was first launched in 1995 and over the past 25 years the MOVICOL®
franchise has continued to evolve to meet patients' needs.
MOVICOL® is currently marketed in Europe by Norgine B.V. and was also made
available in Japan by EA Pharma Co., Ltd in 2018.
References
[1] MOVICOL® Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at https://www.medici
nes.org.uk/emc/medicine/1244/SPC/Movicol+13.8g+sachet,+powder+for+oral+solution/
#gref Accessed November 2020
[2] MOVICOL® Paediatric Plain, Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/52/smpc#gref Accessed November 2020
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345522/PeterStein.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg
