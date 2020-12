Grünenthal agrees to acquire European rights to CRESTOR [TM] (rosuvastatin) from AstraZeneca

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal, a global science-based, privately-ownedpharmaceutical company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire theEuropean rights (excluding Spain and the UK) to CRESTOR[TM] (rosuvastatin) andits associated brands for a total consideration of up to US$ 350 million.CRESTOR(TM) is among the leading statin products in Europe and is indicated forthe treatment of dyslipidaemia, hypercholesterolaemia and the prevention ofcardiovascular events. Compared to other statins such as atorvastatin,CRESTOR[TM] has demonstrated superior LDL- cholesterol- lowering efficacy.[1]The level of LDL is an important factor for the improvement of cardiovascularoutcomes and therefore especially important in patients with high risk ofcardiovascular diseases such as diabetes or stroke."Cardiovascular diseases are among the most burdensome diseases in Europe[2] andwe are excited to include such a well-established product in our portfolio",said Gabriel Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO. "The acquisition of European rights toCRESTOR[TM] is yet another proof of our strategy aiming at strengtheningGrünenthal's financial performance and bringing strong brands to patients acrossour markets."

Under the terms of this agreement, Grünenthal will acquire the exclusive rightsto market CRESTOR[TM] and its second brands in more than 30 European markets.Grünenthal will also take over bulk production and packaging for the definedmarkets by 2025. CRESTOR[TM] continues to generate significant revenues despitehaving lost exclusivity. Total CRESTOR[TM] 2019 sales in the countries whererights were acquired were US$ 136 million (EUR 122 million).This acquisition is expected to generate a significant profit contribution inthe upcoming years, supporting Grünenthal's strategy aiming at concluding profitaccretive deals that strengthen the company's financial performance. Theacquisition is subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities, withclosing expected in the first quarter of 2021.The acquisition of CRESTOR[TM] is part of a series of acquisitions andpartnerships Grünenthal has entered into in the last few years, includingEuropean rights to Nexium[TM] , the global (ex US and Japan) rights toVimovo[TM], global rights to Qutenza[TM], and global (ex Japan) rights toZomig[TM]. The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.7billion since 2016. Recently, the company announced the FDA label-extensionapproval of Qutenza[TM] for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated withdiabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet. Grünenthal aims to further