Grünenthal agrees to acquire European rights to CRESTOR [TM] (rosuvastatin) from AstraZeneca
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal, a global science-based, privately-owned
pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire the
European rights (excluding Spain and the UK) to CRESTOR[TM] (rosuvastatin) and
its associated brands for a total consideration of up to US$ 350 million.
CRESTOR(TM) is among the leading statin products in Europe and is indicated for
the treatment of dyslipidaemia, hypercholesterolaemia and the prevention of
cardiovascular events. Compared to other statins such as atorvastatin,
CRESTOR[TM] has demonstrated superior LDL- cholesterol- lowering efficacy.[1]
The level of LDL is an important factor for the improvement of cardiovascular
outcomes and therefore especially important in patients with high risk of
cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes or stroke.
"Cardiovascular diseases are among the most burdensome diseases in Europe[2] and
we are excited to include such a well-established product in our portfolio",
said Gabriel Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO. "The acquisition of European rights to
CRESTOR[TM] is yet another proof of our strategy aiming at strengthening
Grünenthal's financial performance and bringing strong brands to patients across
our markets."
Under the terms of this agreement, Grünenthal will acquire the exclusive rights
to market CRESTOR[TM] and its second brands in more than 30 European markets.
Grünenthal will also take over bulk production and packaging for the defined
markets by 2025. CRESTOR[TM] continues to generate significant revenues despite
having lost exclusivity. Total CRESTOR[TM] 2019 sales in the countries where
rights were acquired were US$ 136 million (EUR 122 million).
This acquisition is expected to generate a significant profit contribution in
the upcoming years, supporting Grünenthal's strategy aiming at concluding profit
accretive deals that strengthen the company's financial performance. The
acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities, with
closing expected in the first quarter of 2021.
The acquisition of CRESTOR[TM] is part of a series of acquisitions and
partnerships Grünenthal has entered into in the last few years, including
European rights to Nexium[TM] , the global (ex US and Japan) rights to
Vimovo[TM], global rights to Qutenza[TM], and global (ex Japan) rights to
Zomig[TM]. The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.7
billion since 2016. Recently, the company announced the FDA label-extension
approval of Qutenza[TM] for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with
diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet. Grünenthal aims to further
