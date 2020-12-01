Grünenthal agrees to acquire European rights to CRESTOR [TM] (rosuvastatin) from AstraZeneca

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Under the terms of this agreement, Grünenthal will acquire the exclusive rightsto market CRESTOR[TM] and its second brands in more than 30 European markets.Grünenthal will also take over bulk production and packaging for the definedmarkets by 2025. CRESTOR[TM] continues to generate significant revenues despitehaving lost exclusivity. Total CRESTOR[TM] 2019 sales in the countries whererights were acquired were US$ 136 million (EUR 122 million).This acquisition is expected to generate a significant profit contribution inthe upcoming years, supporting Grünenthal's strategy aiming at concluding profitaccretive deals that strengthen the company's financial performance. Theacquisition is subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities, withclosing expected in the first quarter of 2021.The acquisition of CRESTOR[TM] is part of a series of acquisitions andpartnerships Grünenthal has entered into in the last few years, includingEuropean rights to Nexium[TM] , the global (ex US and Japan) rights toVimovo[TM], global rights to Qutenza[TM], and global (ex Japan) rights toZomig[TM]. The company has signed deals with a total value of more than US$ 1.7billion since 2016. Recently, the company announced the FDA label-extensionapproval of Qutenza[TM] for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated withdiabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet. Grünenthal aims to further