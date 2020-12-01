 

Business Reporter Sustainability is not enough: regenerative tourism has to be the future

A luxury Red Sea tourism development actively increases biodiversity while decreasing carbon emissions

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two articles published on Business Reporter describe a type of regenerative tourism that actively benefits the environment.

Travel and tourism is a critical part of the global economy, accounting for 10% of the world's GDP. But tourism damages our planet and is responsible for 5% of greenhouse gasses as well as harming the natural environment.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) recognises this and takes a very different approach to the luxury resort they are developing in Saudi Arabia. The development is committed to delivering a 30% net conservation benefit by 2040.

Construction of the site follows the principles of sustainability with waste and carbon emissions minimised and local economic benefits including training and employment being prioritised. Once operational, water will be recycled, all energy will be from renewables, and light pollution will be minimised.

The resort is an example of "regenerative tourism". Biodiversity will be actively increased in the area and the development already sponsors academic work on enabling marine wildlife to adapt to climate change, for instance by developing thermo-resilient corals. Carbon will be captured by planting mangroves and seagrasses and through the use of artificial "trees" that scrub the air.

The two articles demonstrate how an innovative approach means that tourism can benefit both local people and the natural environment.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

About the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC)

TRSDC is the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project on the Saudi Arabian coast of the Red Sea The site encompasses an archipelago of over 90 pristine islands, miles of sweeping desert and dramatic mountain landscapes. Designed to position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, the resort is aligned with the 17 UNSDGs and is underpinned by a regenerative approach to tourism. It is designed to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions and enhance biodiversity. The project master plan predicts a 30% net conservation benefit by 2040.

Disclaimer

