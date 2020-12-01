CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are collaborating with CNH Industrial to help the capital goods company enhance its digital capabilities and develop smart connected products and services.

The collaboration between CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft will provide customers new connected services and functionalities in areas such as predictive maintenance, enhanced fleet management and computer-aided farming (Photo: Business Wire)

The program is an integral part of CNH Industrial’s digital transformation initiative, which is designed to help the company grow topline revenue, build a digitally enabled workforce, and enhance sustainability.

The key element of the five-year collaboration is the creation of a global network of digital hubs — in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and India — where the three companies will work together to design, launch and manage digital services that will make the products of CNH Industrial’s brands even smarter, more functional, secure and sustainable.

The connected vehicles will provide customers with new services and functionalities in a variety of areas, including computer-aided farming, predictive maintenance, enhanced fleet management and green transportation. CNH Industrial also plans to develop a broad set of data-driven digital services to help clients drive sustainability, such as yield improvement in agriculture and more efficient vehicles and improved fleet management in the transportation industry. By complementing its historical product-sales-based business model with new digital-driven services, CNH Industrial intends to achieve significant revenue growth.

Accenture, in collaboration with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will design, build, test and scale a range of digital services to support new connected products that leverage innovative technologies including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cloud computing. Accenture will also design, manage and coordinate the activities within the digital hubs; help CNH Industrial define its digital factory operating model; and provide capabilities, assets and skilled resources to enable the company to develop digitally empowered teams across the globe. A focus will be on practicing speed to value and significantly collapsing the innovation timeline. The work will leverage Accenture’s Industry X Innovation Network of centers that combine startup thinking with rapid prototyping, delivery and ramp-up capabilities to turn ideas quickly into scalable products and solutions.