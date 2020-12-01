Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded by the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous industry achievements.

18 companies commended for their outstanding performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

"We congratulate these companies whose vision catalyzed generating first-class performance within their industries," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Twenty-three awards were presented and these were segmented into global, regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.