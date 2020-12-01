Leading organizations in Asia-Pacific Lauded by the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices
18 companies commended for their outstanding performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs while continually demonstrating tremendous industry achievements.
"We congratulate these companies whose vision catalyzed generating first-class performance within their industries," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.
The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia-Pacific. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.
Twenty-three awards were presented and these were segmented into global, regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
|
Global & Regional titles
|
2020 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award
|
Smart Glove Holdings
|
2020 Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Service Provider of the Year
|
AIS Fibre
|
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
|
Amway
|
2020 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year
|
Axiata Group Berhad
|
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
