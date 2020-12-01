Biodesix Publishes Extended Analyses of the Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test

In previously published findings from the Pulmonary Nodule Plasma Proteomic Classifier (PANOPTIC) Trial, the Nodify XL2 test was shown to accurately identify patients with lung nodules who have a pre-test risk of malignancy less than 50% as “likely benign.” After one year of follow-up, the test demonstrated a sensitivity of 97%, specificity of 44%, and negative predictive value of 98%, which is more accurate than other commonly used lung nodule risk assessment calculators.

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced publication of an analysis of the company’s Nodify XL2 lung nodule test. The test supports clinical decision-making for suspicious nodules by more accurately identifying patients with a very low risk of malignancy and shifting those patients into surveillance, thereby minimizing invasive procedures on those with benign nodules.

The new paper, published in the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Journal, presents findings that all nodules in the study group that were established as benign after one year remained benign after two years of follow-up. This data confirms the performance of the Nodify XL2 test over the guideline-recommended two-year surveillance period to radiologically confirm a benign diagnosis. Additionally, a new analysis suggests that the classifier performs similarly regardless of the whether the nodule of concern was solitary or there were other nodules present.

“This assessment demonstrates our commitment to providing long-term follow-up for patients and to continuously study the performance of our tests,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Central to our mission is the drive to improve patient outcomes while reducing ineffective and unnecessary treatments and procedures. Nodify XL2 exemplifies this. With this test, part of our Nodify LungTM testing strategy, physicians are equipped with vital and time-sensitive information to help efficiently determine the appropriate course of treatment for each patient.”

About Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test

The Nodify XL2 blood-based proteomic test helps identify patients who have a suspicious lung nodule that is likely benign or at a reduced risk of being cancerous. Results help physicians to identify patients who may be better candidates for routine CT surveillance to monitor for growth or shrinkage of the nodule over time instead of an invasive diagnostic procedure. The Nodify XL2 test is used for patients who are 40 years or older, have nodules between 8mm and 30mm, and have a pre-test risk of lung cancer of less than or equal to 50%.