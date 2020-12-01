 

Biodesix Publishes Extended Analyses of the Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced publication of an analysis of the company’s Nodify XL2 lung nodule test. The test supports clinical decision-making for suspicious nodules by more accurately identifying patients with a very low risk of malignancy and shifting those patients into surveillance, thereby minimizing invasive procedures on those with benign nodules.

In previously published findings from the Pulmonary Nodule Plasma Proteomic Classifier (PANOPTIC) Trial, the Nodify XL2 test was shown to accurately identify patients with lung nodules who have a pre-test risk of malignancy less than 50% as “likely benign.” After one year of follow-up, the test demonstrated a sensitivity of 97%, specificity of 44%, and negative predictive value of 98%, which is more accurate than other commonly used lung nodule risk assessment calculators.

The new paper, published in the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Journal, presents findings that all nodules in the study group that were established as benign after one year remained benign after two years of follow-up. This data confirms the performance of the Nodify XL2 test over the guideline-recommended two-year surveillance period to radiologically confirm a benign diagnosis. Additionally, a new analysis suggests that the classifier performs similarly regardless of the whether the nodule of concern was solitary or there were other nodules present.

“This assessment demonstrates our commitment to providing long-term follow-up for patients and to continuously study the performance of our tests,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “Central to our mission is the drive to improve patient outcomes while reducing ineffective and unnecessary treatments and procedures. Nodify XL2 exemplifies this. With this test, part of our Nodify LungTM testing strategy, physicians are equipped with vital and time-sensitive information to help efficiently determine the appropriate course of treatment for each patient.”

About Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test

The Nodify XL2 blood-based proteomic test helps identify patients who have a suspicious lung nodule that is likely benign or at a reduced risk of being cancerous. Results help physicians to identify patients who may be better candidates for routine CT surveillance to monitor for growth or shrinkage of the nodule over time instead of an invasive diagnostic procedure. The Nodify XL2 test is used for patients who are 40 years or older, have nodules between 8mm and 30mm, and have a pre-test risk of lung cancer of less than or equal to 50%.

Seite 1 von 3
Biodesix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biodesix Publishes Extended Analyses of the Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced publication of an analysis of the company’s Nodify XL2 lung nodule test. The test supports clinical decision-making for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity