 

CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 12:00  |  19   |   |   


TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS   1.12.2020 at 13:00


CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London

Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF’s trains for the Docklands Light Railway by Transport for London. According to the contract between Teleste and CAF, the deliveries will take place in 2021-2023, and they will cover passenger information, public address and CCTV systems as well as ultrawide TFT displays of the newest type to 43 5-car driverless light metro trains, the first of which will enter commercial service in 2023.

With its annual passenger count reaching 122 million, the Docklands Light Railway in East London is the busiest light rail network in the UK. The new trains will add capacity to the network by up to 30%, thus supporting the continuously growing number of public transport users, further jobs and homes in the area. Additionally, the trains will offer passengers an improved travel experience by increasing the availability of real-time travel information, which is one of the key functionalities enabled by Teleste’s passenger information system.

TELESTE CORPORATION 

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Jukka Rinnevaara, tel. +358 2 2605 611 


DISTRIBUTION:
Main Media
www.teleste.com



Teleste Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS   1.12.2020 at 13:00 CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF’s trains for the Docklands Light Railway by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
Corsair Gaming Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook
Auxly Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Aequus Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
TELESTE OYJ BOARD HAS DECIDED ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT
10.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
10.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
06.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
05.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
05.11.20
Teleste's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021
03.11.20
Teleste Oyj – Manager´s Transactions – Tianta Oy
02.11.20
Correction: Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions - Tianta Oy
02.11.20
Teleste Corporation - Manager´s Transactions
02.11.20
DIVESTMENT OF TELESTE´S SERVICE BUSINESS IN GERMANY TO CIRCET COMPLETED