



TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 1.12.2020 at 13:00





CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London

Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF’s trains for the Docklands Light Railway by Transport for London. According to the contract between Teleste and CAF, the deliveries will take place in 2021-2023, and they will cover passenger information, public address and CCTV systems as well as ultrawide TFT displays of the newest type to 43 5-car driverless light metro trains, the first of which will enter commercial service in 2023.