 

Telefónica Movistar Chile Partners with Amdocs to Extend and Expand Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement and Launch Innovative eSIM Service

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Telefónica Movistar Chile, a privately held subsidiary of Spanish telecom giant Telefónica, today announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their strategic partnership. This is happening with Telefónica Movistar Chile’s launch of Amdocs’ cloud-based, digital eSIM management solution that builds on . The partnership continues to advance and strengthen Telefónica Movistar Chile’s growth and transformation initiatives.

Telefónica Movistar Chile has re-affirmed its relationship with Amdocs by signing a multi-year agreement for extension of existing managed services and expanding to now also include copper-based wireline services. As a result, the Amdocs-based digital platform will extend its support to Telefónica Movistar Chile’s wireless and wireline services (FTTx/IPTV /FWT/LTE/copper) for all of its B2C and B2B customers. Amdocs’ SaaS-based eSIM platform is pre-integrated with leading eSIM device manufacturers, providing simple and intuitive eSIM activation and digital lifecycle management while lowering TCO.

“In today’s digital world, we continue to transform to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As such, we’re excited with the launch of eSIM-enabled Apple Watch GPS + Cellular and iPhones devices to our 10+ million consumers. Having a strong focus on enhancing digital lifestyle is important for us to quickly bring our customers the latest advancements from watches to wearables and all the possibilities of future IoT devices,” said Antonio Bueno, CTO of Telefónica Movistar Chile.

“Telefónica Movistar Chile is a digital pioneer, focused on agility and outstanding customer experience,” said Gil Rosen, CMO of Amdocs and general manager of amdocs:next. “With one of the most advanced, SaaS-based eSIM platforms in the market, Amdocs is supporting the industry and leaders, such as Telefónica Movistar Chile, as it moves to an all-digital experience and gains faster time to market as more and more new mobile devices hit the market and IoT manufacturers adopt the eSIM standard.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

