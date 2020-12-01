 

CAF selected Teleste's on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:10  |  14   |   |   

TURKU, Finland, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF's trains for the Docklands Light Railway by Transport for London. According to the contract between Teleste and CAF, the deliveries will take place in 2021-2023, and they will cover passenger information, public address and CCTV systems as well as ultrawide TFT displays of the newest type to 43 5-car driverless light metro trains, the first of which will enter commercial service in 2023.

With its annual passenger count reaching 122 million, the Docklands Light Railway in East London is the busiest light rail network in the UK. The new trains will add capacity to the network by up to 30%, thus supporting the continuously growing number of public transport users, further jobs and homes in the area. Additionally, the trains will offer passengers an improved travel experience by increasing the availability of real-time travel information, which is one of the key functionalities enabled by Teleste's passenger information system.

"We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development of the Docklands Light Railway, one of the largest automated transport networks in the world. As the network continues to grow in terms of the number of passengers and transit frequency, state-of-the-art technologies are needed to guarantee a safe and secure journey as well as the high availability of information for passengers on moving trains. Our on-board systems are designed to address this challenge and also provide transit personnel with flexible tools for the remote management and control of information and situations on-board," says Jarkko Vehkala, Head of the Rolling Stock Manufacturers business line at Teleste.

An elemental part of Teleste's delivery will be software and applications for the management and distribution of passenger information and other types of content, such as advertisements. These allow the operator's personnel to manage the information and content displayed on moving vehicles remotely. The staff at the operation centre can, for example, utilise a special advertisement database generator to create content playlists and schedule how they are shown to passengers on board.

The included mobile application, in turn, allows staff to call moving trains, give train announcements, and even respond to any possible emergency calls coming from the trains. When there is a need for visual travel information, high visibility is guaranteed by Teleste's TFT displays with an ultrawide design. The entire system is seamlessly integrated to support reliable, real-time connectivity between moving trains and the ground system, which is an essential requirement of a modern, automated transport infrastructure where trains run without a driver from one station to another.

For more information on Teleste's on-board solutions, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/caf-selected-teleste-s-on-board-systems-for-the-docklands-light-railway-in-london,c3246814

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAF selected Teleste's on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London TURKU, Finland, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF's trains for the Docklands Light Railway by Transport for London. According to the contract between Teleste and CAF, the deliveries will take place in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
The European Commission announces the winners of the 2020 European Social Innovation Competition
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in Diffuse Large B ...
GA-ASI Delivers Final MQ-9A Block 5 RPA to Spain
Biostimulants Market Worth $ 4.78 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 10.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Lab Automation Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by ...
Signant Health Acquires VirTrial to Enhance Its Digital Enablement of Clinical Research Sites and ...
Titel
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods