 

BlackRock Unveils New Offering to Power Investors’ Transition to Net Zero Emissions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

Building on BlackRock’s strength in risk management through the Aladdin platform, BlackRock today announced it has created Aladdin Climate to meet the urgent need among financial institutions and investors to quantify climate risk in their portfolios as the physical toll of climate change mounts and the global transition to net zero emissions accelerates.

Aladdin Climate is the first software application to offer investors measures of both the physical risk of climate change and the transition risk to a low-carbon economy on portfolios with climate-adjusted security valuations and risk metrics. Using Aladdin Climate, investors can now analyze climate risk and opportunities at the security level and measure the impact of policy changes, technology, and energy supply on specific investments. Aladdin Climate is initially available as an add-on for existing Aladdin clients globally with asset class coverage rolled out gradually over the course of 2021.

“There is no single issue that clients ask us more about than the impact of climate risk on their portfolio,” said Rob Goldstein, BlackRock’s Chief Operating Officer. “Yet, while lots of people are talking about climate risk today, what investors need to make informed decisions is data tied to specific securities in their portfolio. Aladdin Climate is a dramatic step forward to begin filling the information gap necessary to build truly sustainable portfolios.”

Evolution of ESG Data

Investors have long highlighted the need for improved ESG data to increase sustainable investing strategies. Now, the dramatic growth in relevant corporate disclosures and unstructured data has created unprecedented opportunities to enhance climate analytics. Today, more than 85% of S&P 500 companies disclose ESG data, compared to 20% ten years ago and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) disclosures have increased 288% since January.

More and more organizations seek to report on climate risk, whether for mandatory stress tests or voluntary disclosures such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, but have lacked tools that quantify climate risk. Aladdin Climate will help clients stress test investments to estimate how they might perform in different climate scenarios like those outlined in the Paris Agreement.

“We are building on BlackRock’s strength in financial modeling and risk management to set a standard for climate risk analytics,” said Mary-Catherine Lader, Head of Aladdin Sustainability at BlackRock. “Aladdin Climate analyzes climate risk alongside traditional risk metrics for a holistic view of risk across the investment process, all integrated in existing Aladdin workflows. Investors can now analyze tough questions about rising sea levels’ potential impact on their portfolios, or how a rapid shift to low-carbon policies could affect specific companies.”

Partnerships with Sustainalytics and Refinitiv

BlackRock has also expanded access to ESG data through new partnerships with leading data providers Sustainalytics and Refinitiv. Aladdin now offers over 1,200 key performance indicators to help portfolio and risk managers identify sustainability-related risks in their exposures and make informed asset allocation decisions. By providing all Aladdin clients a set of ESG scores across a broad universe of companies, BlackRock is making it easier for investors to incorporate ESG metrics in their investment process.

About Aladdin
 Aladdin is BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management and operations platform used by institutional investors including asset managers, pension funds, insurers and corporate treasurers. It combines sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive portfolio management, trading and operations tools on a single, unified platform. Also customized for wealth managers, Aladdin provides a common language across the investment lifecycle and enables a culture of risk transparency among users.

BlackRock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Unveils New Offering to Power Investors’ Transition to Net Zero Emissions Building on BlackRock’s strength in risk management through the Aladdin platform, BlackRock today announced it has created Aladdin Climate to meet the urgent need among financial institutions and investors to quantify climate risk in their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
BlackRock’s Gary S. Shedlin to Present at the 2020 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on December 8th
26.11.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
23.11.20
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
19.11.20
BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.63 on Common Stock
18.11.20
BlackRock Canada Announces November Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
16.11.20
ROUNDUP 3: BBVA verkauft US-Geschäft an PNC - Fusionsfantasien an der Börse
16.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: BBVA verkauft US-Geschäft an PNC - Fusionsfantasien an der Börse
10.11.20
BlackRock Real Assets Acquires Remaining Interest in Distributed Solar Development
07.11.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF
06.11.20
BlackRock Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
10
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves