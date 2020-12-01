NanoString Unveils Spatial Molecular Imaging Platform, Complementing GeoMx DSP to Provide Compelling Product Roadmap for Spatial Biology

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the development of a spatial molecular imaging platform, a next generation solution for multiplexed analysis of RNA and protein expression for individual cells within a tissue sample.

The spatial molecular imager combines the power of high-plex profiling with high-resolution imaging to enable the analysis of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact tissue samples. The platform utilizes the company’s advanced Hyb & Seq chemistry, which over the last 18 months has been optimized for in situ spatial analysis. The platform is capable of profiling RNA and protein within a single cell down to sub-cellular resolution in multiple tissue types. To date, prototype systems have imaged RNA from as many as 1,000+ genes simultaneously across thousands of individual cells in Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tissue.