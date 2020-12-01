 

NanoString Unveils Spatial Molecular Imaging Platform, Complementing GeoMx DSP to Provide Compelling Product Roadmap for Spatial Biology

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the development of a spatial molecular imaging platform, a next generation solution for multiplexed analysis of RNA and protein expression for individual cells within a tissue sample.

The spatial molecular imager combines the power of high-plex profiling with high-resolution imaging to enable the analysis of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact tissue samples. The platform utilizes the company’s advanced Hyb & Seq chemistry, which over the last 18 months has been optimized for in situ spatial analysis. The platform is capable of profiling RNA and protein within a single cell down to sub-cellular resolution in multiple tissue types. To date, prototype systems have imaged RNA from as many as 1,000+ genes simultaneously across thousands of individual cells in Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tissue.

Tissue biology takes place on several spatial scales including multi-cellular, single cell and the sub-cellular levels. The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) enables multi-cellular analysis at the whole transcriptome level to elucidate the behavior of populations of cells, such as those within a tumor or the tumor microenvironment. NanoString is developing the spatial molecular imager to address the unmet need for high-plex spatial analysis of single cells and sub-cellular resolution, ideally suited for targeted applications, such as creating cell atlases or studying cell-cell interactions. The GeoMx DSP and the spatial molecular imager are highly synergistic, creating a spatial biology portfolio that spans the continuum from targeted to whole transcriptome analysis, and from multicellular resolutions down to single cell and sub cellular applications.

“Spatial imagers measuring RNA and protein in situ at single-cell and sub-cell resolution are expected to emerge as an important product category over the next several years,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO. “Our spatial molecular imaging platform can profile RNA and protein in FFPE with category-leading plex as well as high sensitivity and high resolution. Together, our GeoMx DSP and spatial imager form the leading spatial biology portfolio, spanning from discovery and translational research to clinical diagnostics.”

