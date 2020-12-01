 

Pacific Premier Bank Makes $200,000 Grant to Susan G. Komen’s Patient Navigation Initiative for Breast Health in Orange County

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020   

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank has contributed a grant of $200,000 to Susan G. Komen’s recently launched pilot program, the Patient Navigation Initiative (PNI) for Breast Health in Orange County, California. The PNI will provide curriculum-based navigation services to patients in an effort to improve the outcomes among underserved populations who are dying from breast cancer at disproportionately higher rates.

The Bank is the first corporate partner to invest in the program, which addresses health inequalities and improves access to breast cancer care in Orange County, California. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Orange County. An average of five women per day are diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman dies from the disease every day. Susan G. Komen helps women and men, particularly those with little or no health insurance, receive breast health education, screening, treatment, and support.

“Orange County remains a key community for Susan G. Komen to carry out several of the organization’s key mission priorities,” said Megan Klink, Vice President of Susan G. Komen’s West Region. “Komen’s Orange County community is poised to do this important, innovative work together with our local partners to tackle cancer—the second leading cause of death in Orange County.”

PNI is based on a patient-centered delivery model designed to improve access to healthcare services, guide patients through a complex and confusing healthcare system, and overcome various barriers to healthcare. The pilot initiative will primarily serve low-income, uninsured, or underinsured women.

PNI is the first initiative of its kind in the Susan G. Komen organization to focus on workforce development in order to contribute to earlier detection for Orange County residents battling breast cancer. The program will train and mobilize Community Health Workers and Patient Navigators to assist low-income women in navigating through breast cancer services, treatment, and resources. These trained workers will establish and implement protocols and tracking mechanisms to ensure all patients have access to breast health screenings, mammography, and the support for completing treatment – key to a cancer patient’s survival.

24.11.20
Pacific Premier Bank and Los Angeles Chargers Renew Partnership, Launch Bolts Community Crew
04.11.20
Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Community Partner, Growth Partners Arizona, Receives FHLBank San Francisco AHEAD Grant