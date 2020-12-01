Pacific Premier Bank Makes $200,000 Grant to Susan G. Komen’s Patient Navigation Initiative for Breast Health in Orange County

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank has contributed a grant of $200,000 to Susan G. Komen’s recently launched pilot program, the Patient Navigation Initiative (PNI) for Breast Health in Orange County, California. The PNI will provide curriculum-based navigation services to patients in an effort to improve the outcomes among underserved populations who are dying from breast cancer at disproportionately higher rates.

The Bank is the first corporate partner to invest in the program, which addresses health inequalities and improves access to breast cancer care in Orange County, California. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Orange County. An average of five women per day are diagnosed with breast cancer and one woman dies from the disease every day. Susan G. Komen helps women and men, particularly those with little or no health insurance, receive breast health education, screening, treatment, and support.