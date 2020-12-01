 

Turnover of Apranga Group in November 2020

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 17.1 million in November 2020 and has decreased by 29.1% in comparison to November 2019.

The decrease in turnover was due to the tightening of quarantine conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Baltic States and the corresponding decrease in customer flows.

In November 2020, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania decreased by 33,3%, in Latvia decreased by 25.5% and in Estonia decreased by 16.7% year-to-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 190.4 million in January through November 2020 and decreased by 14.4% year-on-year.

In January-November 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 15.8% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 8.5% and in Estonia decreased by 17.7%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores (106 in Lithuania, 50 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.0% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


